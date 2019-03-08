8 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF Releases New Gqom Track for Elections

EFF supporters have new music to jive to after the party released a new campaign song - a collaboration with singer Ntando Duma and popular Kwaito group Alaska.

The Gqom song samples a speech by EFF leader Julius Malema during struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

In the speech, which took a life of its own on social media, Malema is heard asking Madikizela-Mandela to send a signal.

With isiZulu lyrics, Ntando Duma then sings that they want free education and employment.

Gqom is an informal genre from Kwaito conceived in KwaZulu-Natal.

National elections will take place on May 8.

