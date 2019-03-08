Rwanda: Kagame, Magufuli Hold Bilateral Talks in Dar es Salaam

Photo: Village Urugwiro/New Times

President Kagame together with his host, President John Pombe Magufuli at the State House, Dar es Salaam.

Rwanda and Tanzania will continue strengthening bilateral ties as well as cooperating on further regional integration in the East African region, President Paul Kagame has said.

President Kagame was speaking at State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania after a bilateral meeting with his counterpart President John Pombe Magufuli at as part of his working visit there.

Addressing the press after their meeting, he said that the two countries will continue to work closely as they have over the past year in multiple capacities.

During the meeting, Kagame said that leaders of the two countries and their accompanying delegations covered subjects such as bilateral ties in business, politics, development as well as strengthening the East African Community.

Kagame is the current Chairperson of the East African Community.

"We had good talks on business, politics and cooperation which included leaders from the two nations," the president said in Swahili.

He said that the two countries have always enjoyed close ties and would continue to do so for mutual interest, the regional bloc and the continent.

Magufuli later hosted a dinner in honour of his guest and the accompanying delegation.

Rwanda and Tanzania enjoy close bilateral relations in multiple aspects especially trade.

Currently, the two countries are working on the Isaka-Kigali Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) aimed at reducing logistics costs, boost trade and ease the movement of people.

President Kagame was last in Tanzania in January 2018 for a working visit while President Magufuli visited Rwanda in April 2016.