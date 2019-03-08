Malawi: Albinos in Malawi Besiege Presidential Palace

Lilongwe — People living with albinism in Malawi have vowed to camp at the presidential palace until the country's leader, Peter Mutharika, fulfilled pledges made to end their abduction and killings.

This follows police blocking a protest of hundreds of albinos and sympathizers marching to the palace on Wednesday.

Law enforcers formed a cordon and stopped the protest outside the parliament building. Police later allowed the 700 protesters-among them 200 people with albinism- to move closer to the palace.

The Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) vowed to camp outside the palace, known as Kamuzu Place, until the president addressed them.

Among the organisation's demands is the provision of alarm gadgets set to be linked to police stations to detect dangers against albinos.

"We will not leave the state house until the issues that President Mutharika promised, including security alarms, have been fulfilled, APAM leader, said.

Mutharika was out of the palace at the time of the protest and said to have traveled to the north of the country.

He met a cross-section of people with albinism and their leaders at the Kamuzu Place at the end of February.

After the meeting, the president announced his government had started procuring the personal alarm gadgets.

He rebuked politicians for politicising the suffering and deaths of people with albinism as a political campaign ahead of polls in May.

Human rights groups reported that 19 albinos had been killed in 150 attacks since 2015.