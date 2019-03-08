Angola: Former Transports Minister Summoned By Supreme Court

Luanda — The former Transports minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, who has been accused by the Public Prosecution Department of mishandling funds of the National Freight Council (CNC), was heard last Wednesday by the Supreme Court, in Luanda, to clarify some issues before the trial.

The hearing - which is a pre-trial technical expedient - has been requested by Sérgio Raimundo, the lawyer of the accused who had been notified of a lawsuit against his client, which has already been submitted to court.

ANGOP has learnt that the lawyer wants some technical/juridical aspects clarified before the start of the trial.

Wednesday's hearing session, which lasted about six hours, also heard statements from witnesses and deponents, namely the minister of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", the secretary-general of the ruling MPLA party, Álvaro de Boavida Neto, the former chairman of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Justino Fernandes, and the chairman of the José Eduardo dos Santos Foundation (FESA), Ismael Diogo.

Augusto Tomás is on remand since September last year under accusation of committing crimes like embezzlement, breaching budget implementation norms, misuse of powers, money laundering and involvement in criminal association.