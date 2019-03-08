Malawi: MCP's Mia Impresses During Running Mate Debate - Analyst

Mzuzu-based social and political commentator Emily Mkamanga has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential running mate Mohammed Sidik Mia strengthened his case to be vice president with a good performance im the first televised debate ahead of May 21 Tripartite Elections at Bingu International Convention Cente (BICC) auditorium in Lilongwe.

The debate on Thursday night was organised by private broadcaster Zodiak where panellists unanimously agreed that poor leadership has led to a decay of fundamental values the country's democracy was founded on.

In that encounter - when there were four vice-president hopefuls on stage - Mia set the ball rolling.

"Best leadership will come through servant leadership uniting all Malawians is key to progressing together," he said.

He took pride of his performances when he served as Cabinet minister in former president Bingu wa Mutharika's regime, saying one of his works in the BICC where there was debate.

"This place we are here, is a fruit of my work," said Mia.

Mia managed to provide practical policy solutions to Malawi's challenges. He was seen as matured, able to manipulate the mind and has shown his vast exeperince of the private sector and its role in driving the economy.

Analysts says Mia was light on his feet and heavy on detail when necessary tackling women empowerment, education and private sector issues.

"On all issues discussed, I think Sidik Mia was the best," said Mkamanga in quotes reported in the local press .

"He clearly explained what Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will do when it goes into government. He was also positive in the way he articulated issues.

"It was easy fro him to change someone's mind to vote for MCP. He was very convincing," said Mkamanga, who is also a newspaper columnist at The Nation.

MCP president, Lazarus Chakwera commended Mia for his good show during the night.

"Thanks well done Hon Mia. You have represented us well," Chakwera tweeted.

Other presidential running mates who participated in the debate were Jerry Jana of People's Party, Frank Mwenifumbo of United Democratic Front (UDF) and Micheal Usi of UTM.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Everton Chimulirenji did not turn up for the debate.

The second running mates debate is scheduled for March 14 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi is also organising debates for selected presidential hopefuls in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections to take place on March 29 and April 5.