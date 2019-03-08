Angola/Algeria: Afrocup/Football - Petro Under Pressure, Prepare to Receive Algeria's Hessein Dey

Luanda — Petro de Luanda will receive on Sunday, in Luanda Province's 11 de Novembro Stadium, Algeria's Hessein Dey squad, a match counting for group D?s fifth round of the African Football Confederation (CAF) Cup.

Petro de Luanda are dealing with a certain pressure for they cannot afford to lose the game, since such result can compromise the Angolan team's primary goal of reaching the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

In group D, Petro are currently in the last position of the standing with four points, while Hessein Dey are leading the group with seven points.

In the next and last round Petro de Luanda will travel to Kenya to face the local Gor Mahia who have so far not lost a match at home.

Check bellow the fixture for the fifth round:

SUNDAY, March 10

Petro de Luanda - Hussein Dey

Zamalek - Gor Mahia

STANDING:

1. Hussein Dey - 7 points

2. Gor Mahia - 6 points

3. Zamalek - 5 points

4. Petro de Luanda - 4 points