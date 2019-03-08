8 March 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola/Algeria: Afrocup/Football - Petro Under Pressure, Prepare to Receive Algeria's Hessein Dey

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Petro de Luanda will receive on Sunday, in Luanda Province's 11 de Novembro Stadium, Algeria's Hessein Dey squad, a match counting for group D?s fifth round of the African Football Confederation (CAF) Cup.

Petro de Luanda are dealing with a certain pressure for they cannot afford to lose the game, since such result can compromise the Angolan team's primary goal of reaching the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

In group D, Petro are currently in the last position of the standing with four points, while Hessein Dey are leading the group with seven points.

In the next and last round Petro de Luanda will travel to Kenya to face the local Gor Mahia who have so far not lost a match at home.

Check bellow the fixture for the fifth round:

SUNDAY, March 10

Petro de Luanda - Hussein Dey

Zamalek - Gor Mahia

STANDING:

1. Hussein Dey - 7 points

2. Gor Mahia - 6 points

3. Zamalek - 5 points

4. Petro de Luanda - 4 points

Angola

Former Transports Minister Summoned By Supreme Court

The former Transports minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, who has been accused by the Public Prosecution Department… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.