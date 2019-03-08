Malawi: Mutharika Ignores 48-Hour Ultimatum to Return to Lilongwe

President Peter Mutharika would disregard a 48-hour demand by civil society organisations (CSOs) to return to Lilongwe from his Northern Region tour and meet people with albinism (PWAs) who are holding a vigil and have a face-to-face meeting with the Malawi leader to discuss the continued killings of albinos in the country.

PWAs under the banner of Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) want Mutharika to address their grieveances.

As of Thursday, the protesters were camping out at the Malawi Institute of Management, about six kilometers from the State House, waiting for Presidsnt Mutharuika to return from a visit to the north.

They have given Mutharika 48 hours to return and meet with them. If he doesn't, they say, they will march on State House again.

But State House has said Mutharika is not returning to Kamuzu Palace anytime soon from his official duties in the North.

The President will not work under pressure as most of the grievenaces Apam are raising are being implemented including the commission of inquiry , his spokesman said.

Albinos in Malawi are targeted over false beliefs that their body parts, when used in so-called magic potions, bring wealth and good luck.

Police statistics show that 26 albinos have been killed since 2014, including three in the past two months.