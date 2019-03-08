Malawi: Usi Equates Attackers of Persons With Albinism to Terrorists - Utm's Running Mate Rated Highly in Newspaper Online Survey

UTM Party presidential running mate Dr Michael Usi decried the resurgence of attacks and killings of persons with albinism in the country as a form of "terrorism".

During the political debate held in Lilongwe on Thursday evening, Usi expressed dismay over inaction as persons living with albinism in Malawi are being tormented, hunted down like wild animals, killed, disembowelled, decapitated, and delimbed.

The other running mates who took part in a live television debate organised by private broadcaster Zodiak, who include Sidik Mia of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Jerry Jana of People's Party and Frank Mwenifumbo of United Democratic Front (UDF) faulted the current DPP government for not doing enough to arrest the problem.

Usi in his contribution said the albino situation is dire and needs urgent State intervention.

"Albion killers are same as terrorist and have to be treated with heavy hand," said Usi.

"If a minister's child was abducted - not even killed - there could be effective action [from law enforcers]," he said, rebuking a supposedly relaxed approach but government to deal with the attacks.

Mia, in his contribution, dismissed government's decision to purchase alarms for people with albinism (PWAS) to sue when under attack which was announced by President Peter Mutharika last week.

However, Mia contradicted his party president Lazarus Chakwera who made a similar suggestion as part of providing security for PWAs.

Even Association for Persons with Albinism (Apam) also listed personal alarms as part of the solution for the problem.

But Mia said alarms would only compromise the PWAs. This prompted the maverick moderator Frank Joab Chakhaza to ask a follow up question on the same.

On his part, Mwenifumbo suggested that security agencies such as police and the Malawi Defence Force should lead the investigations.

Meanwhile, Nation Publications Limited has said its poll run on its Facbeook page between 9:30pm and 10pm on Thursday rated highly UTM running mate Usi's performance.

The publication said it run the online survey to gauge perceptions of people on the clarity of the running mates in articulating issues during the debate.

The polls results as published by The Nation newspaper, out of 470 votes, Usi got 207, representing 42 percent of the votes cast. Mia was the runner-up with 177 votes, representing 36 percent, Mwenifumbo was third with 83 votes whereas Jana was fourth with 23 votes.

During the debate, Usi surprised many with his seriousness. Most people thought he would bring his dramatic persona "Manganya" to the debate.

But he did not. Instead he showed maturity and courage to tackle questions and provide a UTM vision.

He faulted politicians for being dishonest. Usi said that they are good at making promises but fail to deliver.

Usi promised that UTM would deliver because their leadership is new and different from the previous politicians - and it represents transformational team.

Among other things, the running mates discussed the economy, education, security of people with albinism, women and youth empowerment.