Malawi: Mutharika Launches Karonga Water Project, Songwe Road

President Peter Mutharika has committed that government will be providing safe water to everyone as well as good road network to promote development in the country as he commissioned Karonga Town Water Supply System and Karonga-Songwe Road.

Mutahrika launched the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) project at Kibwe Primary School ground in Karonga.

The project, set to benefit about 20 000 people is valued at $26.7million and is funded by Opec Fund for International Development , Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea) and the Government of Malawi.

It will be

Mutharika also officially launched the rehabilitated Karonga-Songwe Road, saying in the next five years of his rule, the country will have good road network and potable water every corder.

He said his presidency if focused on development revolution to improve the country and to uplift the socio-economic conditions of Malawians.

Observors say tarred road network has increased tenfold in all the regions. In fact, in four years, Mutharika has constructed and rehabilitated many roads in this country more than all previous presidents combined.