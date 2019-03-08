South Africa: 2 Police Officers Rushed to Hospital After Suspects Open Fire

Two police officers were rushed to hospital after the suspects they were tailing opened fire.

The officers were said to have been trailing a Toyota on Main Reef Road in Langlaagte, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Suspects in the Toyota allegedly opened fire when the vehicle made a slight turn and the two officers passed them. A bullet grazed the head of one officer while another was shot in the shoulder.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele was not immediately available for comment.

News24