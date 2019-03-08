South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro On Two Young Boys Found Dead in a Swimming Pool

press release

Premier of the North West Province, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro has expressed his deep shock and sadness following news on the death of two young boys who were reported missing early this week in Mahikeng.

The two 10-year-old boys were found dead last night in a swimming pool at a residence in Imperial Reserve, Mahikeng.

Premier Mokgoro said "I am deeply saddened by the turn of events, and urge members of the community to allow the police to investigate this case without communities taking the law into their hands.

"I call also call upon all sectors of society to intensify the advocacy for the protection of children's rights, this as we are this month commemorating Human Rights month", urged Premier Mokgoro.

Sending his message of condolence to the families of the deceased boys, their friends, learners and teachers at Podile Primary School, Premier Mokgoro said "We are with you during this trying period. We wish you strength and comfort, and would like to assure you of the police's utmost attention to this case, as we all want to know what really happened", remarked Premier Mokgoro.

Meanwhile, Premier Mokgoro will this morning visit the Mahikeng police station and the incident scene at Imperial Reserve, and will be joined by the MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Dr Mpho Motlhabane.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier