Kenya: Pesapal Introduces a New App for Payments in Kenya

Pesapal recently launched a new app that aggregates payments for essential and leisure services and that enables users to buy airtime, pay bills, book flights and holidays, purchase event tickets and pay for school fees.

Dubbed, Pesapal Mobile, the app is available on both Android's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. It is geared towards consumers looking to simplify how they manage their day to day payments all on one free platform. It will enable secure payments for services via Mpesa, Visa and MasterCard.

Consumers will be able to save their card details, securely crediting all their payments on the app to their bank-issued debit and credit cards. Those opting to use Mpesa can also save their numbers and pay seamlessly for free.

"Today we're bringing the services Kenyans use on a daily basis closer, and making it easier for them to access. This app goes beyond payments, it taps into the lifestyles of local consumers by giving them access to experiences around food, entertainment and travel," said Pesapal CEO, Mark Mwongela.

Services available on the app include bill payments for Jamii Telcom (Faiba), DStv, GOtv and Zuku. Airtime purchase is available for Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom with consumers also able to settle their Airtel and Telkom post-paid bills on the go. Those looking to order food are also able to do so from leading restaurants in Nairobi. Flights on all major airlines including KLM, Emirates, South African and Kenya Airways to destinations across the globe are available on the app. For the local traveler, low cost carriers such as East Africa Airways, AirKenya, Jetways, Silverstone and Safarilink are available.

Holiday goers are also able to access packages to over 200 hotels in Kenya including Sarova, Serena, Enashipai and Swahili Beach. Packages to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Dubai are also available with travelers able to pay in up to 6 installments. Parents using the app will be able to pay for school conveniently with upto 12,000 schools using Pesapal to process their fees.

"As a Payment Service Provider, we also see this as an opportunity to partner with our merchants by providing a platform for consumers to access their services and offerings. This creates additional value for their businesses at virtually no cost while tapping into new market segments," added Mr. Mwongela.

Currently, Pesapal has partnered with Ticketsasa for events, flights and holidays and Yum for food delivery with plans to include insurance and online shopping partners as more service providers are integrated onto the app.