South Africa: Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan Hands Over Identity and Other Documents to Residents of Wupperthal, 11 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Ms Fatima Chohan, will travel to Vredendal on the West Coast on Monday 11 March 2019 to hand over a range of Identity and other documents to residents of Wupperthal.

A fire ripped through Wupperthal late in December destroying 45 structures, including homes, shops and historical buildings.

The residents will travel to the Home Affairs office in Vredendal where their documents will be verified and signed out.

Ms Chohan will do the handover at the Thusong Service Centre at 1pm.

The residents visited the offices a few weeks ago to make the applications for IDs, marriage certificates and death certificates, among other documents. The Department had deployed staff from elsewhere in the province to assist.

Before the handover programme, the Deputy Minister will meet with various community stakeholders in the morning to engage on challenges facing the community, especially those that fall within the scope of the Department of Home Affairs.

All media are welcome to attend the handover ceremony. If you are available to attend, please confirm with me by Sunday evening.

