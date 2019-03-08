Tanzanians Advised Not to Loosen HIV Guard

THE government has warned Tanzanians against being loosen their guard, following recent reports from UK that HIV can be 'cured' after a stem cell transplant from a patient proved the disease can be treated.

Government Chief Medical Officer, Prof Mohammad Kambi, said yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the development was a new milestone achievement but should not make people relax and stop taking all necessary preventive measures against the disease because no cure has been found yet.

He was speaking at a press conference to introduce the hosting of the East African Health and Scientific Conference and International Health and Trade Fair which will be held in Dar es Salaam March 27th to 29th this year.

"It is great news to all of us but, let me point out that despite this development, we should realize that HIV is real and the preparations leading to the results are complicated and very expensive and therefore it will take time to trickle down," he said.

He added: "Although the finding is exciting, it is not offering up a new treatment for the millions of people around the world living with HIV. But as a concept this case is so significant because it brings hope to scientists who are looking for new ways to tackle HIV and achieve a cure.

"Understanding how the body can naturally resist the infection does offer up hope of this, even if it is still a long way off."

The London patient, who was being treated for cancer, has now been in remission from HIV for 18 months and is no longer taking HIV drugs. The researchers say it is too early to say the patient is "cured" of HIV.

Experts say the approach is not practical for treating most people with HIV but may one day help find a cure.

The male London patient, who has not been named, was diagnosed with HIV in 2003 and advanced Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2012.

He had chemotherapy to treat the Hodgkin's cancer and in addition, stem cells were implanted into the patient from a donor resistant to HIV, leading to both his cancer and HIV going into remission.

Researchers from University College London, Imperial College London, Cambridge and Oxford Universities were all involved in the case.

A trial on HIV Vaccine by the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) recently showed that it can stimulate the human body to create immunological responses against HIV virus with further research needed now to find a lasting vaccine to the deadly infection.