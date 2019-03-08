Tanzania: Heart Problems Amongst Women Reportedly On the Rise

OUT of three women who have gone through heart screening, one has been diagnosed with some sort of heart problems at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

A cardiac specialist at JKCI, Dr Delila Kimambo, made the disclosure in Dar es Salaam yesterday when the institute's female experts from various cadres went to carry out an exercise to raise awareness and screen women with traces of heart problems at Ferry bus stand, ahead of the commemorations of the International Women's Day.

Dr Kimambo also revealed that one out of three women die of heart problems and stroke - the number is bigger than that of death caused by cancer.

"Ninety percent of women have demonstrated one or more signs of heart problems. People ought to know that the signs of heart diseases for men and women are similar and in most cases, critical stages are difficult to diagnose early by experts," said Dr Kimambo.

The specialist observed such differences in the signs, whereby men experience shock, severe chest problems on the left but women on the other hand do not. Most of them contract pains on the jaws.

She noted that raising awareness can prevent the occurrence of stroke and heart problems by 80 percent.

According to her, some of the most dangerous signs which can be prevented by transforming the lifestyle or consulting experts include high blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol in the blood, exercising, heavy weight and diabetes.

Such signs which cannot be altered are age, gender, family history and personal history related to cancer and heart shock.

She further pointed out that the reason which pushed them to launch the campaigns is based on the risk that women face as compared to men in contracting the diseases.

"In our out-patients clinics, women are leading in attendance; on the contrary, most men are usually being admitted at the institute," she noted.

Dr Kimambo said the aim of carrying out the campaign is to equip women with important knowledge of how they can prevent themselves and families from contracting the diseases.

"We believe that if a woman is aware of the signs, it is an advantage for the rest of the family, taking into consideration that they are the ones responsible for their wellbeing," she said.