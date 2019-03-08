Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Impress Coach As They Test Hosts

NATIONAL Under-17 football team, Serengeti Boys Head Coach, Oscar Mirambo was delighted with his team's 3-2 victory over Australia at the UEFA ASSIST U-17 International tournament in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday.

Mirambo said the victory has significantly helped to boost players' confidence and morale, going into the remaining assignments at the ongoing tournament.

"It wasn't a good performance in the first half but we came back strongly in the second half to snatch the victory. I'm pleased with the win because it gives us much more confidence," Mirambo said, adding that the tournament was important for his team.

Serengeti Boys staged a major comeback to beat Australia 3-2 at the UEFA ASSIST U-17 International tournament in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday.

Prolific striker, Kelvin John scored a brace, while Edson Mshirakandi netted one as Serengeti Boys registered their first victory in the tournament. Australia goals were netted by Michael Ruhs and Noah Boatic.

Serengeti Boys launched their campaign at the tournament on a back foot, after a 1-0 loss to Guinea in their debut match on Monday. Guinea's Conte Aboubacar scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute, which survived until the end of normal period of play.

According to the fixtures, Serengeti Boys will face host Turkey today.

The event features teams from three continents - Angola, Cameroon, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda from the Confederation of African Football (CAF); Australia, which belongs to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC); and Belarus, Montenegro and Turkey, representing UEFA.

UEFA ASSIST provides support for member associations and confederations in four specific areas - education and knowledge-sharing, development of youth football, supporting infrastructure projects and assisting UEFA's member associations.

UEFA ASSIST tournament has no champion as they are arranged to promote youth football and help to identify key talents from the young players. In view of this, all teams will play three matches before returning back to their respective countries.

"This initiative is part of the UEFA ASSIST programme, which aims to share knowledge and best practice and to offer assistance to UEFA's sister confederations and their member associations," said UEFA's head of national associations' international relations, Eva Pasquier.

Serengeti Boys are using the tournament as part and parcel of their preparations for the approaching Under-17 Africa Cup of the Nations (AFCON) slated to take off in the country from April 14th to 28th this year.