Tanzania: Kcmc to Establish Heart Institute

THE Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) plans to establish a heart institute as part of the health facility's future development plans. KCMC Executive Director, Dr Giliard Masenga, unveiled that during the marking of the health facility's 48th anniversary on Wednesday.

The anniversary coincided with the 20th year partnership between the hospital and the Britishbased Northumbria Healthcare Foundation and 10th year since the establishment of Kilimanjaro Clinical Research Institute (KCRI).

"The introduction of this heart treatment facility is part of our future plans, a step that will begin immediately and its introduction is part of our ongoing great achievements gained by our institution since it was established 48 years ago," said Dr Masenga.

Speaking at the event, KCRI Director, Prof Blandina Mmbaga, said the institution had introduced two extra Master Degree programmes that made the number of research degree study programmes at the institute reach four.

"The four programmes include, Master of Science Clinical research, Master of Science Microbiology, Immunology with Molecular Biology, Master of Science Epidemiology and Applied Biostatistics and that of Master of Science medical Parasitolgy and Entomology," she said, adding that the programmes were provided by Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College (KCMUCo).

The head of the Surgery Department of KCMC Hospital, Dr David Msuya, said the hospital had conducted more than 800 laparoscopic operations since the service was introduced at the hospital in 2005.

"When we commenced the service we used to operate three persons a year, but now the number of those getting it are more than 100 a year. The benefit of this service is that one can be operated and go back home on the same day subject to our programme known as day care surgery," he said.

Dr Msuya noted that laparoscopic surgery at KCMC Hospital was provided at international level as the health facility had scooped the British Medical Journal Kareen Woo Award in 2014.

In his congratulatory remarks, the head of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), which owns and runs the health facility, Bishop Fredrick Shoo, reminded members of staff at the hospital to abide by the code of ethics, while on duty.

"What I urge you here is to avoid selfishness. When you avoid selfishness, you will discharge your duties as expected by many and that will maintain KCMC Hospital's status as one of the best health institutions," he noted.