Tanzania: Police Kill Five Suspected Armed Robbers

THE police in Dar es Salaam have killed five suspected armed robbers, whose records show, they were involved in armed robbery incidents in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

According to the police, the armed robbers are believed to have been engaged in armed robberies in Chanika, Dar es Salaam, and in Kibaha, Coast.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dar es Salam Special Zone Police Commander Lazalo Mambosasa said three of the five suspects were killed in Kibaha Maili Moja, Coast Region, on Sunday.

During investigation, RPC Mambosasa said the police arrested and interrogated a military officer from Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) identified as Friday Samson Kumingi (29) from Kibaha during which he admitted to unlawfully own two shotguns he used in different criminal incidents.

"Mr Kumingi disclosed three accomplices and when the police went to their homes to arrest them they tried to escape, leading to a shout-out between them and the police. The police responded promptly leading to their deaths on the spot," he said.

He said having conducted a thorough search at the home of Mr Kumingi, the police recovered an AK47 gun with a magazine containing 20 bullets.

They also found another magazine with 27 bullets, three shotguns and a pistol with a magazine containing seven bullets. According to Mr Mambosasa, another incident occurred on February 28 in Chanika, Dar es Salaam, where after the police were tipped off about the presence of two armed robbers riding a motorcycle they engaged them, but the duo died on the spot in their attempt to escape.

Mr Mambosasa added that the police had captured a shotgun from the house of the driver of a government car, Mr Christian Haule(39), in Mbondole (Kivule Ward).

He noted that another event involved a security guard from Chim Risk Management, who according to the RPC, cooperated with robbers to commit a crime.

"We have arrested Mr Hamisi Majala (35) and Mr Christian Mchagwa, who damaged a store along Narung'ombe Street in Dar es salaam and then disappeared.

Both have been arrested and soon they will be arraigned," he said. In other development, the police have found another pistol and two guns (of Chinese type) and with a deleted serial number.

The RPC has asked for cooperation from Dar es Salaam residents to report crimes.