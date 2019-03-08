South Africa: Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Commemorates International Women's Day

press release

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will host the first ever engagement session with female junior officers in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), on Friday, 8 March 2019.

The main objective of the session is to not only commemorate International Women' Day and develop a way forward on how the defence force can provide dedicated and focused programmes to empower female members, but it is an opportunity for Minister Mapisa-Nqakula to receive direct insights from the officers. It will also provide a platform for female officers to put questions to the minister on her priorities for the department for the year, ventilate all matters of interest pertaining to the work of the Department of Defence, and to gain knowledge of some of the issues faced by female junior officers in the SANDF.

The ultimate goal is to identify ways to best implement lasting resolutions to challenges that might be raised by the officers during the engagement session.

"Women development and growth in the defence force is one of my priorities. However, without knowledge of some of the challenges faced by female officers, my hands are tied, said Minister Mapisa-Nqakula.

Minister Mapisa-Nqakula hopes to receive first-hand information from the officers in an environment where they feel safe to air their views without fear.

A total of about 200 female officers from all over the country are expected to participate in the session.

The session is scheduled to take place at Swartkop Air Force Base.

Issued by: Department of Defence