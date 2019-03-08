Liberia: President Weah Makes Appointments in the Local Government of Sinoe County

Monrovia, Liberia - His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has made some appointments affecting the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sinoe County.
Sinoe County Local Government
Joe P. Sumo - District Commissioner/Plahn County District
Friday Beweyee - District Inspector/Tarjuowon Statutory District
Sampson Kannah - Mayor/ Mexico City, Tarjuowon Statutory District
Alphonson Wiah - Statutory Superintendent/Dugbe Statutory District
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.