8 March 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Makes Appointments in the Local Government of Sinoe County

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia, Liberia - His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has made some appointments affecting the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sinoe County.

Sinoe County Local Government

Joe P. Sumo - District Commissioner/Plahn County District

Friday Beweyee - District Inspector/Tarjuowon Statutory District

Sampson Kannah - Mayor/ Mexico City, Tarjuowon Statutory District

Alphonson Wiah - Statutory Superintendent/Dugbe Statutory District

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Liberia

Judge 'Reviews' Weeks, Sirleaf's Bond

At long last the former Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia Milton Weeks, Charles Sirleaf, Richard Walker,… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.