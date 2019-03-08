Uganda: Jinja Central Division Chairman Granted Bail

Mr Mubaraka Kirunda, the chairperson of Jinja Central Division in Jinja Municipality, who is facing two charges of malicious damage to property, has been released on bail.

Mr Kirunda appeared before Jinja Magistrates Court presided over by Mr Amon Magezi on Thursday for hearing of his bail application.

His lawyer Mr Martin Asingwire noted that his client is the chairperson of Jinja Central Division and has a duty to perform for his people, has a fixed place of abode and that it's his constitutional right to be granted bail.

The State prosecutor Mr Daniel Kiduma said he had no objection to the bail application, but asked for stringent bail conditions.

Mr Kirunda was released on a non cash bail of Shs1.1 million and his sureties were each bonded Shs3 million not cash. The magistrate adjourned court to April 02 for hearing.

Mr Kirunda's sureties included; Mr Moses Bizitu, Speaker of Jinja Municipality, Ms Rose Nandhego, Vice Chairperson Jinja Central Division, Mr Abdallah Zein, Jinja Central Division Speaker and Mr Ayubu Kezaala, Councilor Jinja Central West Parish.

According to prosecution, Mr Kirunda on December 30, 2018, destroyed the concrete drainage pipes along Jinja-Nalufenya Road which is contrary to section 335[1] of Penal Code Act.

On May 25, 2018, at Kakindu in Jinja, Mr Kirunda destroyed Christ commission ministries building belonging to Pastor Ibrahim Omaido which is also against the law.

In 2018, Mr Kirunda embarked on a plan to renovate Kakindu Stadium by constructing modern toilets and a pavilion - on the same land that harbors the church.

Mr Kirunda, a member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, was arrested on February 20, 2019 by Police in Kisoro District while trying to flee the country to DR Congo through Bunagana border.

He was arrested with Mr Stephen Ssekanjako, a resident of Kamengo village, Mpigi District and Mr Gideon Neerugendo Nsabimana, a resident of Mugo village in North Kivu, eastern DR Congo.

In a police statement, Mr Kirunda said that he was crossing to DR Congo to trade in fish.