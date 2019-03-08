Namibia: Call for Concerted Law Enforcement

THERE is need to strengthen domestic and global law enforcement in order to curb wildlife crime.

This was said by United States ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson when she addressed a regional judiciary and prosecutors' workshop in Windhoek recently.

She further highlighted the need to reduce demand for illegally traded wildlife at home and abroad and strengthening partnerships to combat the poaching and trafficking menace.

"By its very nature, illegal wildlife trade is conducted across borders and addressing it requires international and regional cooperation," she said.

The workshop was designed to increase understanding among prosecutors and magistrates in the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) countries that wildlife crime is organized crime.

It also gave them a platform to build working relationships in fighting trans-frontier wildlife crimes.

Such initiatives have yielded dividends in Namibia and Angola with the prosecution of suspects involved in trafficking rhino horns.

Even in Tanzania, a Chinese businesswoman Yang Fenglan nicknamed "ivory queen" and her two accomplices were bjailed for 15

years last week for smuggling N$35 million worth of ivory to Asia. She was considered to be one of the big fish in the smuggling world.

Daniel Pitso of Botswana summed up the consensus of the workshop: "A siloed approach cannot and will not achieve anything in

our fight against wildlife crime. We need greater collaboration."

The Kaza trans-frontier area embraces Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The workshop was hosted by the World Wildlife Fund Namibia and TRAFFIC (a leading NGO working globally on trade in wild animals and plants in the context

of both biodiversity conservation and sustainable development) in collaboration with Kaza secretariat.

It was sponsored by the Combating Wildlife Crime in the Kaza areaprogramme.