South Africa: Parliament On Candidates Interviewed to Fill SABC Board Vacancies

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has expressed confidence in the calibre of the 24 candidates who were interviewed to fill eight vacancies at the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The Chairperson of the Committee, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, said the candidates demonstrated the required level of expertise in different fields, including corporate governance, law, finance, accounting, art and culture as well as journalism.

"We are mainly satisfied with the proportional representation with regards to gender, age and racial diversity in line with national demographics. We view the level of interest to serve on the SABC board as a sign of confidence in the entity," said Prof Mkhize.

The next step is for the committee to deliberate and agree on the final list to submit to the National Assembly for final adoption.

