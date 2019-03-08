East Africa: Editorial - JPM, Kagame Talks Must Address EAC Wrangles

The visit to Tanzania by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who arrived in Dar es Salaam yesterday, is good news, indeed - every which way one looks at it.

Mr Kagame is the chairman of the East African Community (EAC), beginning on February 2, this year.

He took over that position during the 20th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State that met in Arusha on February 1.

Only four heads of state attended the meeting. They were Presidents John Magufuli of Tanzania, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and Paul Kagame. Burundi and South Sudan sent representatives.

The main agenda of that summit was to review plans for the establishment of a common currency and, eventually, an East African Federation.

Throughout the summit, however, tensions were high. In fact, one of the memorable issues at the summit were protracted consultations that forced the meeting to be extended further beyond the schedule as the leaders failed to see eye to eye on some issues.

While Burundi was at daggers-drawn with Rwanda, claiming that the latter was interfering with internal politics in Bujumbura, Tanzania was at loggerheads with Uganda and Kenya at different times regarding cross-border trade.

But the summit also took place amidst reports of increasing bad blood between Uganda and Rwanda.

There indeed is a raft of wrangles among the six EAC countries, either between a country and a country, or between some of the countries and the EAC as an economic bloc hell-bent on comprehensive regional integration. It is in the context that we heartily welcome the Kagame/Magufuli talks - fervently hoping that this will go far in resolving the wrangling.

This is all in the best interests of 175 million East Africans and a fast-tracked, sustainable regional integration.

The two countries enjoy cordial relations, which were more strengthened when President Magufuli came into office in December 2015. That could be a good starting point into finding a lasting solution to the wrangles.

all in the best interests of 175 million East Africans and a fast-tracked, sustainable regional integration.