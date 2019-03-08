Tanzania: Kagame Concludes Two-Day State Visit

Dar es Salaam — Rwandan President Paul Kagame has left Tanzania on Friday, March 08, 2019, after his two-day visit following invitation from his counterpart John Magufuli.

At the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Mr Kagame was seen off by President Magufuli, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Palamagamba Kabudi and other senior government officials.

The plane carrying Mr Kagame, who doubles as the chairman of the East African Community (EAC), took off at 10:23am.

Present at the event also were the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo, and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Simon Sirro.

Others are the Director General of the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority, Mr Rogers Siyanga, the Commissioner General of the Tanzania Immigration Services Department, Ms Anna Makakala, the Director General of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services (TISS), Dr Modestus Kipilimba and Ilala District Commissioner Sophia Mjema.

Speaking at the JNIA after awarding Sh1 million to a cultural group that entertained the Rwandan delegation, Dr Magufuli commended Tanzania women for hard working and wished them good luck in celebrating the International Women's Day 2019.

"I'm humbled that women are many in the group. Be proud of yourself as you celebrate the International Women's Day. I will be visiting my ailing mother at the hospital after this event in honour of this important day," he said.

Handing over the cash to the group, Ms Mjema told its members that the President loved them a lot, asking them to continue supporting the government.

Mr Kagame arrived in Tanzania yesterday raising speculations over what could be at the centre of the discussions between the two heads of state.

