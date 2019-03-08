Tanzania: Five Killed in Petrol Explosion

Same — Five people have died and two other have been injured after petrol exploded at a village in Same District, Kilimanjaro.

Among the dead, four of them are members of the same family.

The fuel was kept in the house, Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Hamisi Issah has confirmed.

He said it exploded while some occupants were cooking.

Same District Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the incident occurred at around 8pm on March 6, 2019 at Marwa Village, Ruvu Ward.

She said seven people were in the house. Five of them died and two survivors were being treated at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre.

An investigation is going on to establish why petrol was kept into the house.

"I expect to receive a report on the investigation tomorrow."