8 March 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Five Killed in Petrol Explosion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Florah Temba

Same — Five people have died and two other have been injured after petrol exploded at a village in Same District, Kilimanjaro.

Among the dead, four of them are members of the same family.

The fuel was kept in the house, Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Hamisi Issah has confirmed.

He said it exploded while some occupants were cooking.

Same District Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the incident occurred at around 8pm on March 6, 2019 at Marwa Village, Ruvu Ward.

She said seven people were in the house. Five of them died and two survivors were being treated at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre.

An investigation is going on to establish why petrol was kept into the house.

"I expect to receive a report on the investigation tomorrow."

Tanzania

Chadema Politicians Finally Freed On Bail

Dar es Salaam/ Morogoro. The court in Dar es Salaam and Morogoro granted bail to the main opposition leader Freeman… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.