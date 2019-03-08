Tanzania: Emirates Appoints New Tanzania Manager

Dar es Salaam — Emirates airline has appointed Majid Al Falasi as the country manager for Tanzania, to specifically oversee cargo operations, customer service and stakeholder relations in the market.

In his new role, he will lead Emirates' commercial operations by evaluating sales and promotions besides focussing on strengthening the carrier's market share in Tanzania.

Al Falasi joins the Tanzania local team and brings with him a six-year experience in the aviation industry.

He joined Emirates in 2015 as a Sales Support Manager and was working at UAE in Dnata building on Sheikh Zayed Rd looking after the market in Dubai.

The main role was to look after trade partners and corporates in Dubai's market with certain targets that he achieved.

Since then, he held several positions within Emirates, which includes joining the audit team in the UK trip for the airports audit.

"I am very excited to be leading Emirates' operations in Tanzania and to be continuing my journey with Emirates in Africa once again, and delighted for this new opportunity," said the new country manager.