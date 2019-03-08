Botswana: Association Presents Four-Year Plan

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) technical director, Serame Letsoaka says the association has plans to ensure that there is grassroots development in all regions of the country.

Briefing members of the media about the BFA four-year plan --- 2019-2022 --- on Thursday, Letsoaka said the move would give an opportunity to every boy and girl to represent the country at national team level.

He said there was a need to build strong competitive teams in the country, adding that the Zebras could not be expected to win when the junior teams had been losing games.

"We have to make sure that we have competitive boys in the country, and by April 1 we will be outlining what we want to do with our national team because we have a clear plan," he said.

Letsoaka said there was a high possibility that Botswana might host the COSAFA under 17 tournament next year. He noted that if Botswana wins tournament, the country would automatically qualify for the African Championship.

He said it was imperative that they do everything that would help them to achieve their desire.

Talking about development, he said grassroots development was important for the country. He added that they wanted to see young girls and boys aged between six and 12 years playing football.

He said it was imperative that they develop the love for football from a young age and close the gaps, adding that it was the only way that BFA could start talent identification for under 13 and all other junior teams.

Furthermore, Letsoaka said it was only through robust development and talent identification that Botswana could build a competitive and strong team.

"Not everybody will be a good player in the country, but as children get to 14 years they go into youth league structure, but there are these exceptional players, who must be taken into elite youth league, the best playing against the best," he said.

Source : BOPA