Africa: Redouble Agenda Actualisation Efforts

Gaborone — African Union (AU) member states have been urged to redouble efforts in addressing challenges and gaps hindereing the implementation of Agenda 2063.

The call was made by Minister for International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow at the official closing of the African Union Commission ministerial follow-up committee meeting on the implementation of the agenda in Gaborone on March 6.

She revealed that the adopted plan of work had not been fully implemented and urged the follow-up committee to continue working closely with the AUC in the implementation of Agenda 2063 to ensure that it was fully executed.

Dr Dow said there was still work to be done to fully realise the continental agenda.

"There is need for serious commitments from member states and redoubled efforts by all stakeholders in addressing the challenges and gaps identified," she said.

The minister also called for the formulation of a robust monitoring, evaluation and reporting framework which the AUC should speedily to member states for implementation.

Furthermore, she emphasised the importance of realigning national development plans with Agenda 2063 as way of harmonising efforts and resources.

The agenda, she said, would give the continent political stability, peace, security and sustainable economic growth, hence it should be realized sooner rather than later.

Minister Dow said the wish was to see the full potential of the continent unleashed for the prosperity of the citizens and future generations.

Source : BOPA