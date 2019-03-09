Algeria: Army "Will Always Be the Loyal Custodian of the Nation's Supreme Interests"

Algiers — The People's National Army (ANP) "will always be the loyal custodian of the nation's supreme interests" in compliance with the Constitution and the Laws of the Republic, said Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, Deputy Minister of the National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, during a working and inspection visit to the Military Academy of Cherchell.

"Be sure that the Army, aware of the security problems that some of neighbouring countries are encountering, is fully aware of the basics and dimensions of what is happening around us, namely the risks and threats to our country which remains the target of its enemies. Such awareness makes of the National Army an awakened and vigilant army. This Army will always remain the loyal custodian of the nation's supreme interests, in conformity with the Constitution and the Laws of the Republic," the Chief of the Army Staff said Tuesday in a meeting held at the Military Academy of Cherchell.

Gaïd Salah added that the Algerian Army "with the help of God will assume its responsibility in all the conditions and its circumstances."

"Everyone knows that Algeria is strong with its people and secure thanks to its Army."

In this regard, deputy -minister of national defence reiterated the Army commitments and its readiness to secure the coming Presidential elections, so to enable the Algerian people to accomplish their electoral duty in climate of security and calm.

"Algeria is preparing to organize a major national event (the Elections). Within the Army and the other security forces, we are resolutely committed to guarantee the necessary conditions of securité, so to enable the people to accomplish their electoral duty in a climate of peace and stability," he said.

"This is the heavy national responsibility that everyone will have to assume."