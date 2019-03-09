Nigeria: Edo Optimistic About Peaceful Poll As Obaseki Warns Against Violence

Photo: This Day

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that voters in the state are enthusiastic about participating in the House of Assembly election holding on Saturday, March 9, across the country.

Obaseki who gave the assurance in Benin City on Friday, said the anticipated voters' enthusiasm stems from the measures that have been put in place by the various agencies of government saddled with the responsibility of conducting the poll.

"As a state we are optimistic that the election will be peaceful across the state. We are ready to raise the bar higher in the area of security of life and property, after the state's outing in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

"I urge our youths not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for actions that run contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act and other laws of the country."