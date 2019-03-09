Nigeria: INEC Ready, As 45 Vie for Lagos Governorship

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State yesterday said it is fully prepared for the conduct of today's governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

45 candidates of various political parties are contesting for the governorship while 640 candidates are eyeing the 40 House of Assembly seats.

Besides, there will be supplementary elections in 148 polling units of five local governments where elections for six House of Representatives seats were declared inconclusive.

Spokesman of INEC in Lagos, Mr. Femi Akinbiyi said in a chat with Daily Trust Saturday that in the polling units where there would be supplementary elections, the commission had made provision for for governorship, House of Assembly and supplementary House of Representatives elections.