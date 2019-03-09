Nigeria: As Nigerians Troop to Polls Again Today - Voter, What Drives Your Vote?

Today, as you read this, voters are lining up in all 36 states to elect members of state Houses of Assembly. In the FCT, voters are lining up to elect Area Council chairmen and councilors. In 29 states however, voters are also trooping to the polls to elect state Governors, the menu of choice in today's elections. For a voter on his way to the polls, what factor should be uppermost in his mind as he makes his choice?

Is a governorship candidate's facial looks the real thing? Many people's idea of a governor is a bulky fellow with a fat neck, chubby cheeks, protruding stomach, a booming voice and a commanding presence. If a man is slim, some voters think he is not well fed and could not be trusted with the treasury. Women voters allegedly vote based on a candidate's good looks. In 1983, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi boasted on the stump that his NPP party will sweep the election because women voters were attracted by the handsome faces of Governor Jim Nwobodo and himself.

Voters sometimes elect governors who are not handsome. Imo State Governor Sam Mbakwe, whose face was the opposite of handsome, was once accosted by schoolgirls who chanted, "Mbakwe is ugly! Mbakwe is ugly." The governor stopped his motorcade, walked towards the girls and shouted, "Your father, who is handsome. Is he the governor?" Unkempt beard, bushy eyebrows, gray hair and scattered mustache all turn off some voters, so candidates should groom themselves well before they appear on television.

Or is it a candidate's profession? Who is better as a governor; a lawyer, a banker, a teacher, an engineer, a writer, a comedian, a civil servant, a doctor, a lecturer or broadcaster? Many voters mistake a lawyer's legal jargon for high education. Some voters are deceived by writers because they proffer solutions to every problem and you mistakenly think they can solve problems. Many voters are intimidated by a doctor; they think he can see through problems with an X ray machine. What if a candidate does not have a profession? Some people have been running for office for so long that they forgot to have a profession. Not attending many schools could be an asset; the late Major General Abdulkareem Adisa once said that as Minister of Works, he was very effective because he did not have any engineering classmates to influence him.

Are you planning to vote for a candidate that talks well? What we call campaign in Nigeria is dominated by mega rallies where candidates shout at the top of their voices even though there are loudspeakers in front of them. Few politicians today are of the mold of Yusuf Maitama Sule, who could say the same thing in a dozen different ways and could compose a song in the middle of a speech. There has been no genuine wordsmith in Nigeria since the departure of Dr. K.O. Mbadiwe, who described the 1983 elections as "a political earthquake." Many candidates today deliver drab speeches on the soapbox and end up saying nothing. Yet, Nigerian voters are suspicious of a smooth talker, fearing that he could take them for a ride.

Do you prefer a candidate that is energetic? It is not for nothing that APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole runs up and down the podium, darts across the stage and gesticulates wildly during party rallies. He apparently believes that voters will equate energy on the stump with energetic rule. An energetic candidate must however be careful lest some voters allege that he is high on something, since Nigeria is awash with tramadol and codeine.

Or are you going to vote for a candidate that made mouth-watering promises? One gubernatorial candidate has promised to pay workers more than N30,000 as minimum wage while another candidate promised to give all voters free kerosene if he wins. Just because a man makes a mouth-watering promise, you must still decide for yourself whether he is likely to fulfill it. When two people make the same promise, a voter must still determine which one of them is likely to fulfill the promise. A Nigerian voter should bear in mind that most political promises are likely to go unfulfilled. Not for nothing did Alexander Pope say, blessed is the man who expects nothing, for he shall never be disappointed.

Is it a governorship candidate's long career record that will earn your vote? When a candidate reels out a long career record, that he held this and that post, voters tend to be impressed. They assume that he held those posts very well and is well prepared to assume higher responsibilities. This may not be the case. How do we know whether he got all those appointments by lobbying, federal character, petition writing, subterfuge, string pulling, godfathers or Pull Him Down syndrome? It was Dr. Ukpabi Asika that once described a string of appointments as "ex this, ex that," so voters should be careful of rich CVs.

Are you inclined to vote for a candidate because he has a beautiful wife? It is noticeable during mega rallies that men, in particular, respond more eagerly when the candidate's wife is speaking than when he himself is speaking, especially if she is light skinned, elegant, cheerful, fashionable and with a sweet feminine voice. Yet, when her husband is elected, some voters will turn around and complain that the governor is too beholden to his wife, that she calls the shots, that her First Lady's office is not in the Constitution, that her NGO is an ego trip and that she spends money lavishly.

Is the size of a candidate's family an issue? In Northern Nigeria especially, there is this belief that a man is more trustworthy if he comes from a large family. A man with many wives and a lot of children impresses rural voters better than a candidate who arrives with only one wife and a few children. The latter is seen as the kind of person who distances himself from his relatives, who is ordered about by his wife, and who retreats into his house early evening with only his immediate family, and does not like people trooping into his house even though they were the ones who put him in Government House.

Since the advent of Muhammadu Buhari in national politics 17 years ago, many voters are looking for saints to take over as leaders at all levels. Some voters want a candidate to be, as General Eisenhower once said, "clean as a hound's tooth." Many other voters think the best candidate is one who is poor as a church rat and must ask poor supporters to buy nomination form for him. There was a chairman of Malumfashi Local Government in the 1990s who looked to voters like the 7th century Caliph Umar ibn al-Khattab. Some voters are waiting for the return of the Guided Caliphs, while others are waiting for the Second Coming.

Is a candidate's party the most important thing? Back in the First and Second Republics, when parties were tightly knit, voters voted for political parties through all elections without knowing who the candidates were. While things are a bit different today, some voters are on their way to the polls to vote for parties which have only a logo, but neither program nor manifesto.

Is continuity good? In 17 states today, voters must decide for themselves whether the current governor has done well enough to deserve a second term. There are as many criteria for assessing a governor's performance as there are eligible voters. Many voters will be forced to stick with the current governor only because the alternative is worse.

Or is change inherently better than continuity? Some people want change for the heck of it. After four years, they don't want to see the face of the same person again on TV every night and they will vote for change no matter what it entails. Many other Nigerians want change for sadistic reasons and they want to see commissioners and advisers packing out of their quarters. So, for the man on his way to the polling station who is reading this, I can only tell you one thing. You are on your own.