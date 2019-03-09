Nigeria: Armed Forces Ready to Support Police On Polls - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday assured that the armed forces would support the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in ensuring that Nigerians are able to perform their civic obligations in a peaceful and secure environment today.

Defence spokesman Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu stated at a news conference in Abuja where he explained that this role is enshrined in Section 217 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended, stipulating that the armed forces could be deployed to assist the police in maintenance of law and order during elections.

He said in carrying out this task, the armed forces were being guided by the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement (ROE) that had been provided for military personnel deployed to maintain security during elections.

He said, "It is crucial to re-emphasize the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, that while military personnel have the right to perform their civic duty of voting as provided in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, they must approach their polling units in civilian clothing devoid of any military accoutrements."

"Additionally, any military personnel who is not on election security duty found in military uniform on election day will be arrested and sanctioned in accordance with the military justice system.

"Likewise, all military commanders have been tasked to ensure that sanity prevails in their respective areas of responsibility. These assigned tasks include the arrest of anyone in military uniform who is not on election security duty on election day. Likewise, any civilian caught in military uniform will be treated as an impostor.

Nwachukwu added: " The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) therefore urges all politicians and their supporters to embrace peace and conduct themselves within the ambit of the law."

He said despite attacks on military personnel by political hoodlums during the last election, the armed forces as a professional and reputable institution, wishes to reassure the public that no reprisal would be carried out by any military personnel, unit or formation.