South Africa: SA U19s Have Shown Signs of Improvement - Montgomery

Cape Town — South Africa under-19s captain Matthew Montgomery believes his side have adapted to the challenging Indian conditions and hope it will show in their next Youth One-Day International (ODI) Quadrangular series encounter against their Afghanistan counterparts in Trivandrum on Saturday.

In their narrow single-run defeat to India U19 'B', South Africa put on a much-improved display with both bat and ball.

Siya Plaatjie starred with figures of the 3/40 in his 9.1 overs while Andile Mogakane took home the Player of the Match accolade for his 64 off 63 balls (5 fours; 2 sixes). Ruan Terblanche also contributed an anchoring 73-run knock, batting more than 40 overs before the tourists fell short of their 199-run target.

"We are definitely learning," Montgomery insisted on Friday. "It can be seen with our bowling performance in the match. The bowlers adjusted to the slowness of the wicket and we managed to put them under some pressure, which wasn't happening in the past game. On the batting point of view, you look at the way a guy like Ruan, who batted for pretty much the whole innings and Andile coming in and giving us a bit of a burst of energy there at the end.

"It just shows that they have adapted and hopefully that continues to happen for the rest of the tour."

Afghanistan have had similar results to the South Africans, going down by seven wickets and 92 runs respectively, to the India U19 "A" and India "B" sides.

The visiting captain though, isn't buying too much into those outcomes, maintaining that his team will have to be at their best and use the knowledge gained on tour thus far, to their advantage.

"Afghanistan is a totally new game," the skipper continued. "We can't underestimate them in any way. They have had some decent performances against the Indian sides so far in this tournament, so we will have to have our wits about us.

"We want to continue learning from our past experiences on this tour and put on our best performance yet."

After conceding two defeats in their opening matches of the quadrangular series, the young South Africans will be looking to end the trip to the subcontinent on a positive note with a triumph over Afghanistan, whom they'll also likely face in the third-place playoff on Monday, March 11.

The clash gets underway at 05:30 CAT from the Greenfield International Stadium.

Source: Sport24