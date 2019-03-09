South Africa: Markram, Dala Fireworks Take Titans to the Top

Cape Town — Outrageous hitting by Aiden Markram and Junior Dala helped the Titans claim a spectacular two-wicket DLS victory over the top-of-the-table Warriors in their latest One-Day Cup assignment in Benoni on Friday.

In a match heavily affected by the weather, the hosts were set a revised 182 in 21 overs at Willowmoore Park.

Proteas batsman Markram, who came into the match on the back of successive centuries, bashed six sixes and five fours in a 43-ball 85 to single-handedly keep his side in the mix. When he fell with 52 to get in 29 balls and only two wickets remaining, the result of the stop-start match appeared to be a formality.

However, national team-mate Dala had other ideas and crunched 37 off 14 balls, which included three sixes and three fours, to lead his side over the line with four balls to spare.

It sent the home side into delirium and shot them to the top of the standings and with a game in hand over the previously top Warriors.

Earlier, the visitors posted 132 for four in 21 overs having won the toss and batted under dark and threatening skies on the East Rand.

There were stoppages aplenty, including a delay for lightning, as Matthew Breetzke (42), Gihahn Cloete (26) and captain Jon-Jon Smuts (29) offered the Eastern Cape franchise a strong start.

They reached 109 for one at one point, but wickets and then the weather prematurely ended their innings.

With DLS altering the target heavily, the Titans needed something special to secure a fourth win in six.

Markram lacked support for most of the way with Tony de Zorzi's 12 the next highest score prior to the former being dismissed.

It looked over at that point, but Dala, with support from Tshepo Moreki (19 not out off 15 balls), rewrote the script.

The former tucked into the 19th over sent down by Andrew Birch, dispatching him for two sixes and three fours in a 25-run spree.

That proved the game changer as the match-winning 55-run ninth-wicket partnership carried the Titans to victory - Dala ending with his career-best List A effort.

