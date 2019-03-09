Rwanda and Uganda Should Just Be Neighbours, Not Sisters

opinion

During my heady days in Kigali, a former prime minister of the Republic of Rwanda invited me to his residence. I was impressed with the opulence at the former prime minister's residence. The relevance of the former prime minister's residence to the Uganda-Rwanda relationship is that it once housed Uganda's Ambassador to Rwanda in the 1970s.

The 1970s (Idi Amin) ambassador was married to a Munyarwanda woman (from Lyantonde?)

But why am I bringing this story up? I would like to dispel the obtaining narrative that situates the relation between Uganda and Rwanda in the middle of the Luweero Brotherhood Project (which negatively impacts neighbourliness and formal diplomatic relationship).

The relationship between Uganda and Rwanda comes a long way; it didn't begin when the current regime in Kigali constituted a government on July 18, 1994. Before blood-to-blood brother narrative took over the relationship, there was a firm and formal diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

Because of this blood-blood brother narrative, a historical fact putting Dr Milton Obote at the centre of the debate that allowed Rwandan refugees in Uganda in 1959, has even been discounted. Even the statement he issued (on his return from India) denouncing his minister's decision to expel Rwandans from Uganda in the early 1980s cannot even be referenced. Why, because the two blood-to-blood brothers must share an enemy in Obote.

So, I am suggesting that Rwanda and Uganda would relate better if they stopped being brothers (with the attendant sibling rivalry) and become neighbours (and good one at that). After the famous Clare Short letter (from Kampala) and the Gatuna Summit (held in a container), Rwanda adopted a position in which diplomatic engagement with Uganda would be based on the fact that Uganda was 'our' neighbour.

With this so-called blood, historical and whatever fancy relationship between Uganda and Rwanda, is it surprising that there is no East African Co-operation leader willing to mediate? Yet the bad relationship between Uganda and Rwanda could take the East African Co-operation down.

For those interesting themselves in a war between these two countries, here is my take: Any fight between Rwanda and Uganda would lead to unintended consequences like regime change in one of the countries.

If there were to be a war (IF3), either party would want it to be short with clear objectives. Whereas Uganda would go for regime change in Kigali, Rwanda would stop in Masaka and force a humiliated Uganda to a negotiation table. But we don't know how the populations (and neighbouring countries) would react. Would Uganda's docile Opposition turn militant? Would Burundi join the fray without even an invite from Uganda? Would the armed rebels opposed to both men take advantage... ?

But all that projections for a possible war between Uganda and Rwanda are volongoto (nil) because these two men running (or ruining) their countries with iron fists know that what is at stake is not worth an international fight. The war won't happen. Ebu regeya (stand down). We call on regional leaders of goodwill not to be taken in by this blood-to-blood brother narrative of the two protagonists. The leaders of Ethiopia, Tanzanai and Kenya should engage these two men and ask them to start behaving like leaders of neighbouring countries. Not siblings.

Some people always ask me where all this began. Not Kisangani, I always say. It began in Kigali. Immediately after the capture of Kigali City in 1994, all the export-ready coffee stocks in the national depots disappeared without a trace. It is said to have ended up in Kampala under the possession of a senior NRA general.

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of East African Flagpost.