Kenya: Ruto - Raila Using Trickery to Break Jubilee Party

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday accused his rival Raila Odinga of hatching a plan to rock Jubilee Party.

The DP claimed that the former Prime Minister was sowing chaos in political parties.

Addressing Ganze residents at Juhudi Primary School in Kilifi County, Dr Ruto said political unity cannot be achieved through deceit and political trickery.

"If we mean uniting Kenyans, then our talk must be in line with your actions. You cannot claim that you are uniting Kenyans while... you are busy dividing them. Too chase some of them in their political parties, wreak havoc in other political parties! We cannot unite Kenyans through political deceit, hate and conmanship," said Mr Ruto.

The DP has recently exchanged harsh words with Mr Odinga after differing on the amount of money taxpayers have lost in the new mega scandal to rock the country.

Mr Ruto claimed that only Sh7 billion had been lost even though the investigative agencies claims as much as Sh21 billion was paid out for work not done.

But the DP sees Mr Odinga's work in his newfound unity with President Uhuru Kenyatta following their handshake on March 9, 2017, as creating turmoil in political parties.

He blamed the Orange Democratic Movement leader for the expulsion of his ally Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa from the opposition party.

Mr Ruto claimed that the ODM party was harassing women and had only slapped offending male MPs on the wrist for the same offence Ms Jumwa is accused of.

"Ms Jumwa or any other MP in the country does not need any permission to work with the government of the day. There is only one government of Kenya and no politics or leader needs permission from anybody to work with the government of Kenya.

We made a decision with President Kenyatta that we shall work with every politician irrespective of where one comes from or which party because we run a government that is supposed to serve all Kenyans equally," said Mr Ruto.

But Mr Odinga, who addressed women leaders in Nairobi on Saturday on the relevance of his handshake with President Kenyatta, said the unity deal is meant to save their legacies.

The ODM chief, contrary to claims by Mr Ruto, said his the war on corruption is not targeting individuals or communities but eradication the graft cancer that eaten at the fabric of society for far too long with disastrous consequences.

But Mr Ruto claims his rival is out to divide Jubilee Party in the name of uniting the country

Ms Jumwa vowed to continue supporting the DP in his quest for the presidency even after appealing her expulsion at the Political Parties Tribunal.

"Ruto is the only option and those who know me understand the reason for the turmoil I went through in ODM.

Since the DP is the only person who has shown us the way of developing this country, he is our choice and we shall prevail. I have endured enough for the problems in ODM," said Ms Jumwa.