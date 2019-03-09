Ethiopia: March 8 Helps Women Boost Role in Dev't - Residents

Addis Ababa — Celebrating International Women's Day every year enhances public awareness to improve the participation of women in all level, according to women residents of Addis Ababa.

While celebrating International Women's Day at African Union Hall yesterday, Fikirte Eshetu said celebrating this day boosts public awareness that in turn increases women's participation in political, economic and social affairs of the country.

It also helps to mobilize the public at grassroots in the fight against injustices and get the attention to tackle the problems, she added.

The other resident, Zinash Lemma, stated that the day marks the positive impacts of women's participation in the overall development of the country as they are the significant part of the country.

Appreciating the efforts of the government in bringing about gender parity, Zinash demanded that the government extends the benefits to the economic sphere.

She also called on men to be part of the campaign in strengthening women's role at all levels.

Abi Worku noted that it is high time that women got ready to take their historic place in the development of their country.

Men also have the responsibility to develop the capacity of women starting from childhood to make them capable in exploiting their potential.

International Women's Day was warmly celebrated in Ethiopia yesterday.