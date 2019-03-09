Nigeria: Obaseki Votes, Commends Seamless Electoral Process

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has described the conduct of the State House of Assembly election in the state as free and peaceful, thanking the people for coming out to exercise their franchise.

The governor said this on Saturday, after he cast his vote at about 10:09am at Ward 4, Unit 19 in Oredo Local Government Area, Benin City, Edo State.

The governor arrived at the polling unit, Emokpae Primary School, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, at 10:04am. Mrs. Obaseki cast her vote at 10:07am.

While addressing journalists after exercising his franchise, Obaseki said the conduct of the poll was peaceful, adding that the process was fast in his unit.

He said, "There is no voter apathy because the ballot boxes are already full, we have only one election in the state, so the process is fast. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates did enough campaign before today, so I believe the voters' participation will be higher than that of February 23."

"The state provided enough security to ensure that the State House of Assembly election process would go on smoothly," he added.

Efe Abel to Dletans: Vote massively for Okowa, Anirah on Saturday

Some of the electorates who cast their votes in the same polling unit with the governor, commended the peaceful and seamless conduct of the process, which they said showed improvement from the previous exercise.

Checks revealed that electoral materials arrived at Ward 4, Unit 19, Oredo LGA at about 6:30am, while accreditation/voting commenced by 8.00 am.

Presidential Poll: PDP rejects Kabbbi's result