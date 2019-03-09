9 March 2019

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: #AdamawaDecides2019 - I'm Hopeful ADC Will Win in Adamawa - Sen Nyako

The African Democratic Congress Governorship candidate to Sen Abdulazeez Nyako, has expressed hopes that his will win governorship election in Adamawa state.

Nyako who spoke to newsmen, shortly after casting his vote at the State House polling unit adjacent Mahmoud Ribadu square, said he was impressed with the turn out voters to cast their vote.

He expressed confidence that the electorate would vote for ADC in the state.

"We hope to win, that is why we went on campaign all over the state.

"We want the electorate to vote for us, I believe by noon the turn out would improve

"The conduct of the polls is impressive, he explained.

