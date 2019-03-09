Nigeria: Election Records Low Turnout in Some Parts of Lagos

The turnout of voters for governorship and state assembly elections was very low in some polling units in Ikeja local government area of Lagos state, Daily Trust reports.

Our reporter observed that for over two hours into the election, very few voters were sighted at polling units 004 Michael street, 005 Babaponmile, 007 and 008 inside Onipetesi Primary School, Ajakaiye as well as other polling units at Arigidi.

Unlike the February 23rd Presidential and National Assembly elections when voters trooped out even before the arrival of the INEC ad-hoc staff, the turn out this time around was not impressive.

As early as 10am, pepper and tomato shops, hair dressing salons, provision stores and photocopying centres among other shops were open for business and doing their businesses while the election was ongoing.

Agile youths and young men of voting age were also seen playing football on the empty and lonely streets around the areas.

A youth, who simply gave his name as Mohammed, told our reporter that he has lost confidence in the electoral process and as such cannot waste his time voting for anyone.

A voter, Mrs Mirabel Uba, said many people did not come to vote for fear of the unknown.

"If you remember, there were pockets of violence during and after the presidential election, so people are afraid. Nobody is ready to die for any politician," she said.

Our reporter also observed in polling units visited that many of the voters unlike two weeks ago, leave the polling unit after casting their votes.