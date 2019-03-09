Nigeria: Archbishop Expresses Dissatisfaction On Voter Turnout in Enugu

The Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Emmanuel Chukwuma, on Saturday said he was dissatisfied with the turnout of voters at the ongoing governorship and state assembly election in the state.

Chukwuma, a domestic election observer, said this while fielding question from the newsmen in Enugu.

He said the turnout of voters during the Presidential and National Assembly elections was far more impressive.

The cleric said the reason for the voter apathy was not clear as those who came out to vote were enthusiastic.

"In some of the areas monitored so far, the turnout is poor. This apathy is a wrong signal," he said.

Chukwuma said the exercise was going on smoothly, calling on INEC and other stakeholders to respect the choice of the people.

"We implore people to remain calm. The election should not be rigged and we do not expect anyone to go to court afterwards.

"What we want is good governance and anybody who forces himself on the people will not achieve much," he said.

Chukwuma said he was satisfied with the security arrangement during the polls.

INEC Ad-hoc Staff protests non-payment of previous allowance

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, said he was not comfortable with the turnout of voters, although it had eventually improved.

Ubosi said his polling unit did not witness any incident of card reader failure and commended the security arrangement for the exercise.