9 March 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Guber Elections - Atiku Laments Low Turn-Out of Voters

Former Vice President and defeated Presidential candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday lamented what he saw as low turnout of voters in Governorship and State Assembly polls, blaming it on irregularities observed in the presidential election.

Atiku made the observation while speaking to newsmen in Yola shortly after casting his vote at the Ajiya polling unit 02 of Gwadabawa ward of Yola North Local Government at about 12.35 pm.

"There is low voter turn out and I believe it's because of the last election which was marred by a lot of irregularities," Atiku said.

He urged the electorates to be law-abiding to enable the conduct of peaceful election.

Speaking on his defeat at the Presidential polls by incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, the former Vice President said he was committed to challenging the outcome of the election.

He called on his supporters to remain calm and await the outcome of his legal action. (NAN)

