Nigeria: #KadunaDecides2019 - Police Arrest APC Agent Found Holding Voters' Register

The police have arrested an agent of All Progressives Congress (APC) carrying a Voters' Register at a polling unit in Manchok Registration Area Centre (RAC), Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, on Saturday.

The agent, Mr Samuel Semion, caught with the register at Uguwan Aba Dube I Polling Unit, Manchok RAC, said the document was distributed to all party agents in the area by a senior party member.

When the attention of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security agents was drawn to the development, the INEC Supervisor in the RAC, Mr Cletus Joseph, asked the police to arrest the suspect.

Joseph claimed the action contravened the Electoral Act.

"We have received similar information from our officials in various polling units that APC agents have in their possession INEC Voters' Register.

"I want to categorically say that no agent is entitled to (hold) the Voters' Register for any reason and anyone caught with it should be arrested."

The Divisional Police Officer in the Local Government, CSP Daniel Mbwale, seized the document and ordered security agents to seize the documents from all APC agents in all polling units in the area.

Responding to the development, the Public Relations Officer of APC in the LGA, Mr Mathew Kuyau, said the register was distributed to all members of the party executive in the area who made it available to the agents.

He explained that the measure was to enable the agents to verify the accreditation of voters by INEC officials but not to interfere with the election process.

