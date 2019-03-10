Nigeria: Elections - Another Person Shot Dead in Ibadan

A young man said to a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was shot dead on Saturday.

The victim was reportedly killed by a bullet from the rifle of a police officer in Ile Tutun, Ibadan South East Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the young man who was in his early 20s was loudly celebrating the victory of his party when a shot fired by the policeman hit him.

The bullet reportedly ruptured his abdominal area and damaged his intestines.

The victim, simply identified as Mudasiru, was said to have been rushed to one Kehinde Ege's house in Ita Ege, for the extraction of the bullets.

He, however, died before the bullets were extracted having lost too much blood.

The Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, Lawrence Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, asked for more time for a comprehensive investigation before further details could be made available.

The victim's death comes less than 24 hours after a federal lawmaker, Temitope Olatoye, popularly called Sugar, was shot dead in Ibadan.