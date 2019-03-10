Tanzania Tourism Receives Boost As Tourists Flock in

Photo: Daily News

TANZANIA Tourist Board (TTB) strategies have continued to bear fruits after a South African luxurious train with 69 passengers on board arrived in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Rovo, which is the second most luxurious train in the world, stationed at the Dar es Salaam's Tanzania Zambia Railways (TAZARA) at 10:00 hrs boarded with tourists from different countries.

Speaking shortly after the arrival of the train, TTB Information Officer, Mr Geoffrey Tengeneza said the arrival of the train is another milestone in promoting tourist attractions in the country.

"Before they arrived at the station, the tourists witnessed various tourist attractions on the way, including Selous Game Reserve, and from here they will visit famous attractions in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar," he explained.

Mr Tengeneza said the arrival of the tourists via railway line is an indication and clear evidence that Tanzania is one of the leading tourist destinations in the region.

"Tanzania is blessed with a number of tourist attractions, and as TTB we will continue promoting our attractions all over the world in order to increase the number of tourists visiting our country each year," he said.

Due to the increase of tourists wishing to visit the country, Rovo Rail Tours has decided to double its trips to Tanzania from three to five each year.

Shortly after they arrived, one of the tourists, Mr Jimmy Walaenholc expressed his excitement to visit Ngorongoro and Serengeti. "The aim of my visit is to see this fantastic country and Africa at large.

I have been to Tanzania many times before, and I can't wait to visit Ngorongoro and Serengeti," he said.

The group that includes tourists from Sweden, Norway and Denmark, according to Mr Walaenholc, took 14 days from South Africa to Dar es Salaam, and applauded Tanzania's hospitality and kindness.