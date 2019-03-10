Tanzania: JPM Asks Diplomats to Sell Dar

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has asked diplomatic corps to help publicise the country's trade and investment opportunities in their home countries.

The President appealed to diplomats serving in the country in Dar es Salaam at a sherry party organised by the State House on Friday evening.

He said the government was committed to working with investors, who would be ready to invest in the country for the benefit of both sides.

He assured them, including representatives of international organisations that Tanzania would continue cooperating with them and that existing friendly relations would be bolstered.

"I thank you for your continued support in the successful implementation of various development programmes," he noted.

President Magufuli reminded the diplomatic corps of the country's successful programmes of consolidating peace and harmony, including proper supervision of the economy, efforts that saw it grow at seven per cent, making Tanzania among five African nations, whose economy recorded a high growth rate in 2018.

He also told them that in 2018 the government had successfully contained inflation, keeping it at 3.5 per cent on average, enabling Tanzania to secure the best position in terms of attracting investments in East Africa.

He cited some mega projects, whose implementation started last year as Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, preparations for the implementation of the 2,100MW Stiegler's Gorge Hydroelectric Power Project and distribution of power to members of the public.

Other projects include the expansion of strategic ports of Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Mtwara, the procurement and building of ship on Lake Victoria, the