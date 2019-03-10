Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Mourns Plane Crash Victims

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of tweeted condolence to the families of those on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed Sunday on its way to Nairobi.

President Kenyatta sent his message on Twitter.

The plane was believed to have been carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members.

Lost contact

The airlines Corporate Communications Director, Mr Asrat Begashaw, told Ethiopia's state broadcaster that the ill-fated plane had 33 nationalities on board.

All 149 passengers and eight crew members are believed to have died in the crash.

The flight reportedly lost contact six minutes after it set off at 08:38 local time (05:38). It had been expected to arrive in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, in just over two hours.