Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crashes En Route to Nairobi

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on a regular scheduled flight to Nairobi has crashed this morning and an unknown number of people have lost their lives.

According to Ethiopian Airlines, 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board a plane that crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, on a flight to Nairobi, Kenya.

So far, there has been no official statement from the Ethiopian Airlines on details of causalities.

The Boeing 737 crashed in the vicinity of Debre Zeit town, some 45 kilometers South Addis Ababa, soon after 6 minutes take off this morning around 8:30 on local time.

Search and rescue operations are underway in the crashed area.

Office of Ethiopian Prime Minister expressed its condolences for those who lost their lives in the crash and to their families.